Five things you should do before you start your home’s renovation
From imagining the great picture to dealing with the small details, if you’re planning to redesign your home you better be prepared for this immense challenge!
Home renovation can become a real challenge if you’ve never dealt with it before. There is so much to do and often you end up having no time to complete it all. From imagining the great picture to dealing with the small details, if you’re planning to redesign your home you better be prepared for this immense challenge!
In this article we will cover 5 things you should do before you start your home’s renovation, so you can be a bit more prepared once you decide to begin.
Without further ado, let’s dive right in!
1. Begin with the creation of a detailed plan of your home renovation’s project
A great plan is always the first step towards success! In the case of home renovation is the first step towards dodging a ton of difficulties and stress.
Begin by creating an image of your renovated home in your head. Do you want to change anything major or you simply want to breathe some life into the old building? If just want to make your home fresh and clean, then your task is simple. Several buckets of paint and some new furniture might be enough to do the trick.
But if you want to change the structure of your house or the purpose of some of the rooms you will first need to check if there aren’t any legal permits you should know about. If you aren’t sure you might want to consult a lawyer before proceeding any further.
Once this is out of the way, you should put your plan on paper and proceed to the next step.
2. How much are you willing to spend on your home’s renovation?
Determining a suitable budget for your project is essential. Now that you have in mind exactly what you want to do, you should begin gathering information on what it will cost you to achieve it.
The most common expenses, when it comes to home renovation, are the building materials and labor costs. In addition to them, you should determine how much you would like to spend on furniture and other elements of your home interior.
It is always a good idea to ask around for cost estimates from building contractors. They will give you their custom offers for your project, from which you can choose later on.
If your estimates are too high, consider removing some of the lesser needed elements of your plan and focus on the important tasks. You can always go get a new sofa but your home can’t stay for long without an outside wall.
Consider setting aside at least 10-15% of your budget as unexpected costs might occur during the construction.
3. Find the right building contractor
As you probably know, people spend a lot of money on their home renovation projects and the different building contractors are competing fiercely to persuade as many new clients as possible. Because of this, they will often use dirty tricks to get ahead of their competition. So how can you know which building contractor to choose?
First of all, you should always look for their background. If they are an experienced company, they will have a lot of projects behind their backs. They are going to be more than eager to display them, as this builds a sense of trust in their potential customers. Look at their website for any mentions of previous projects.
Do they have the required license and insurance? Building contractors are legally required to have certain licenses and certificates to run their businesses. Furthermore, all of them should have liability insurance for the work they perform and the services they offer.
Look for their customer’s feedback. Again, if they are experienced professionals they would’ve dealt with quite several projects by now. Look at the feedback their clients have left on their social media or search their name on the web to see what do people tell about them on the forums.
4. Make a realistic schedule for your home’s renovation
You have your plan and you have your budget, now its time to build a timeline in which your project should be finished. The start date is always up to you but you should keep in mind that there are some things to consider before making your choice.
Depending on the scale of your project you should choose a suitable time of the year to begin it. Talk with your building contractor and discuss how long every step of the project takes. Why is this so important?
Well, if you have a pretty solid project and you want to change the structure of your home, there will be plenty of work on the outside of the building. This means that you should consider the weather conditions when you are choosing a start date.
Once most of the work is done and what is left is to remodel the interior of the house, sure this can be done whenever you like, but make sure to set a suitable timeline, to avoid as much headaches as possible.
One more thing, once you set a completion date you should always free some additional time after it. Similar to the budget, you never know what issues might occur during the construction to slow you down. If everything goes to plan, you will just have some additional days for cleaning and finishing up the work.
5. Make preparations for the beginning of the renovations
Make sure everything is well prepared before your building contractor begins to work on the project. Now again, this depends on the scale of your project. If you want to remodel only parts of your house, you might want to move the furniture, electrical appliances and every item you can to the rooms that are not part of the renovation. But if your project will include all parts of your home you should plan forward about where you are going to keep all of your items until its completion.
Are you going to stay in your home during the renovation or maybe you are going to live with relatives or maybe a hotel? It is very important to plan this early. Let’s say you are remodeling only your kitchen. Well, where are you going to eat then?
Every project is different and what should and shouldn’t be done pretty much depends on the situation you are in. But what we are trying to emphasize in this article is that you should always plan ahead and the more problems you solve beforehand, the fewer issues and difficulties you will face while you are in the renovating your home.
So, there you have it, 5 things you should do before you start your home’s renovation. Plan as much as you can and once you determine exactly what you want and how to achieve it, you should get to work! Your new home will thank you!