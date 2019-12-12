Will the €306,000,000 Mega Millions Jackpot find a home in Malta?
The world’s biggest jackpot is hitting our shores this Friday!
The Mega Millions lottery is one of America’s most popular lotteries and boasts several of the world’s biggest lottery wins. Actually, it currently holds the title of biggest jackpot win for a single player. In the largest Mega Millions jackpot, $1.537 billion was won on 23rd October 2018, by one lucky person in South Carolina.
With a whopping €306 million jackpot to be won on Friday’s Mega Millions draw excitement is, yet again, in the air. Of course, Americans are excited and hoping to scoop up the big win but now they are not alone. One lucky Maltese could also walk away with the jackpot thanks to Jackpot.com.
How do I bet on Mega Millions from Malta?
- Go to the Mega Millions Play page on Jackpot.com
- Select 5 numbers between 1-70 and 1 bonus number from 1-25.
- Hit the check-out button, then sit back and wait for the results.
What is Jackpot.com?
It's a lotto betting site that lets players bet on the outcome of the most popular lotteries worldwide. The only difference between participating in the actual lottery and betting on the lottery results is that instead of buying a physical ticket locally, you bet on the outcome of the draw. The odds and prizes are the same as betting on the actual lottery, meaning if a Maltese matches all the numbers in the draw, he/she is guaranteed to win the jackpot.
How do I know if I won?
The draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia at 23:00 EST (4:00 BST/GMT). After the draw, Jackpot.com will post the winning numbers on the results page. You can check your numbers whenever you want. We will also email any winners so keep your eyes on your inbox!
Now that you know how to get in with a chance to win the €306 million Mega Millions jackpot, the only question is what would you do if you won?