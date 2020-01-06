Make a Zanzi Wish
For the third year running, the QLZH group granted a few wishes this year...
Seventeen children receiving treatment at Mater Dei’s Oncology Centre and the Paediatric Ward for chronic or life-threatening diseases had their wishes come true this Christmas with this year’s edition of the Make A Zanzi Wish.
For the third year running, the QuickLets and Zanzi Homes (QLZH) group distributed gifts ranging from toys to motorised cars, mobiles and tablets to PlayStations.
Staff members accompanied by President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca President Emeritus and singers Michela Pace and Owen Leuellen visited the sick children to alleviate a little bit of their suffering.
The Paediatric ward was also gifted with fifty reading books donated by Miller Group which were given to patients on Christmas Day.