Calamatta Cuschieri goes green in collaboration with Saġġar
Calamatta Cuschieri employees were taught about the importance of rehabilitating the environment and taking care of native trees
Calamatta Cuschieri kicked off its Corporate Social Responsibility calendar of events for this year with the fund services team attending a workshop in partnership with the environment rejuvenation movement Saġġar.
The hands-on team-building event was held at the NGO’s nursery in Wardija.
Employees were taught about the importance of rehabilitating the environment and taking care of native trees, which have experienced a steady decline over the past 15 years.
Employees also had the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty by collecting and planting indigenous seeds and saplings.
Gabie Calamatta, CSR head, said Calamatta Cuschieri is passionate about the environment. “This event was the first initiative for 2020, our teams appreciate the hard work NGOs like Saġġar put in to ensure native trees survive for future generations and we want to do our part,” she added.
Saġġar is a non-profit organisation that has pledged to rejuvenate the Maltese environment by planting one million native trees over the course of a decade. The ambitious afforestation project will rehabilitate public and private lands and create ecological nature reserves that will also serve as natural seed banks and green spaces for people to enjoy.
As part of the workshop, the CC Fund Services team had a go at separating seeds from plants, mixing soil with compost and preparing cuttings for planting, as well as planting these in pots.
They also picked up a few tips and tricks about vermiculture - the cultivation of earthworms for converting organic waste into fertiliser and setting up their own compost heap.
Claude Ebejer, founding member of ACT stated: “The rehabilitation of the Maltese Islands is possible only if we work together to make it happen. Saġġar was happy to host the awesome CC Fund Services team who with great energy helped in preparing and sowing seeds and cuttings.”
Meanwhile, echoing the satisfaction by all participants in offering a helping hand to a good cause, Stephen Gauci Baluci, CC Fund Services head said: “Helping out at Saġġar was a pleasant and gratifying experience. Apart from being a very interesting subject, I felt a sense of accomplishment knowing that I have contributed to reforesting our island with Maltese indigenous trees.”