Will you take home the €336,000,000 Powerball Jackpot this Saturday?
This amazing American lottery will be drawn tomorrow, and the jackpot amount may find its way to Malta
Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries in the world. Although it takes place in Florida, USA, people from around the world (even Malta!) can still participate by betting on the outcome of the lottery, thanks to Jackpot.com. A lucky woman from Laos had matched all the numbers on the Powerball back in 2017, and won the wonderful sum of $50,000. The winner had heard about Powerball through her friends, and placed her bet on the lottery through Jackpot.com.
Powerball draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday, and the jackpot for this Saturday’s draw is a mind-blowing €336 million! If you’ve never done it before, you can still bet on Powerball in the next draw, and Jackpot.com makes it easy for you.
Here’s a FREE Bet to get you started
Jackpot.com are offering an astonishing deal on Powerball for those who want to participate in the next draw. You can get a free line (that’s an extra chance at winning the jackpot!) when you buy 3 lines - that means that one Powerball bet will cost you just €3.75 instead of €5.
Snatch this Powerball deal in three easy steps:
- Visit the Powerball promotion link
- Complete the transaction
- Cross your fingers and wait for the results!
You can also choose your own numbers by clicking on the arrow next to the price of the line.
That’s not all...
Powerball is not the only lottery that you can bet on with Jackpot.com. You can also play other lotteries around the world, such as EuroMillions, Mega Millions, SuperEnalotto, Luzzu Lotto, and so many more! Mega Millions, for instance, is another twice-weekly draw with superb jackpots. The current Mega Millions jackpot is an astounding €116 million and the draw is tonight!
With Jackpot.com, anyone can win, regardless of where they are in the world.
Will the massive €336 million jackpot land on the Maltese islands this time?
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.