Fight Island match could fall through after Love Island stars threaten to drop out

One of Malta’s most anticipated boxing matches might not happen after two of its contestants threaten not to take part because of changes to the event agreements.

Dale Mallia Tanti and Kyonne Gravina, who both rose to fame as participants on Love Island Malta, have contacted Bulletproof Culture through their lawyer Stefano Filletti claiming that the company made several changes to the arrangement for their boxing match at the Fight Island event.

The two participants are asking the company to honour the original commitment. If the company fails to do this, Tanti and Gravina will not participate in the boxing match.

Tanti and Gravina said that they signed agreements for the event on 10 October. Since then, Bulletproof Culture “unilaterally changed the terms of the arrangement several times”, the letter said.

“In particular you have cancelled an event, reduced substantially the commissions payable to the clients and introduced fresh conditions not agreed to by the clients,” the letter said.

Tanti and Gravina also said Bulletproof Culture is still talking to them to change the terms of the agreement as at 29 November.

“In addition, surprisingly, you have demanded that a wager be introduced forcing the clients to accept a humiliating public ‘penalty’ in the event of a loss.”

“It is for these reasons that you are being called upon for the last time, a few hours before the weigh-in in anticipation of tomorrow’s event, to honour the original commitment you undertook and countersign the agreements you circulated.”

"In the event of default my clients understand that there is no agreement and consequently no event tomorrow.”