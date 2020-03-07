Who is going to win the European Championship? Odds and underdogs

The 2020 European Championship is upon us. For the very first time the whole tournament will take place all around Europe and to underline the union between the twelve nations composing the UE. This is going to be the 16th edition of the European Football Championship and, at the same time, the whole thing is aimed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Europe's most important competition.

Who is going to win the competition? Bettors all around the world are working hard to find the best odds among the bookies, either placing an easy bet on top teams, or on the underdogs. In this article we will try to understand exactly which teams are supposed to be the favourite ones and which are going to be the surprises.

Four sisters running for the title

Of course England, Spain, Germany and Italy have the best odds amongst the European bookmakers. In fact, those top teams have passed (or are about to) as first in standings. Germany and Spain have won for three times the European Championship, while the Blues have raised the winner’s trophy twice. The italian Azzurri won the cup in 1968 whilst England have never played a final.

Southgate’s team, however, is considered one of the best young national teams in the world at the moment, fielding top players such as Sterling, Alli, Kane and Maguire: after the fourth place at the 2018 World Cup, this could be their time to shine.

France is right now the most likely candidate to win the trophy, being the 2018 World Champions and fielding Mbappe, probably the best player in football right now. Germany, Spain and Italy are lining up amazing players such as Gnabry, Isco and Immobile.

Portugal, the cup holder

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is the cupholder and the Nations League winner; most of the odds seem to be in favor of the Lusitans, but, to be honest, Group F is going to be the most difficult one. In fact, Portugal will be playing against Germany and France, two serious candidates for the final victory, so the road to the final match is an uphill battle.

What about the underdogs?

European football teams are the most competitive and, besides England, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Portugal, few other teams can be considered as serious contenders for the final victory. Netherland is, for instance, to keep an eye on: Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum are considered amongst the best players of the current generation and for sure will try to meet the expectations of the Orange supporters.

Poland is to be considered a real underdog; probably is not a threat for stronger teams, but when you field strikers such as Milik, Piatek and Robert Lewandowski, the chances to score a goal are high. On top of it, the Polish national team will be playing in Group E, against Spain, Sweden and the League B playoff Winner (one between Bosnia, Northern Ireland, Slovakia and Ireland).

