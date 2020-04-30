Malta FA postpones decision on Premier League and Trophy, stops all other football competitions

Malta’s Premier League and FA Trophy competitions have not been stopped yet but a decision will have to be taken by 25 May, the football association said.

The Malta Football Association executive committee yesterday decided to stop all competitions for this season with the exception of top-flight football, the FA Trophy and competitions run by the Gozo Football Association.

The MFA said the winners, relegation, promotion issues and play-offs for competitions that have been stopped will be decided in due course.

However, Premier League clubs will have to wait for the verdict to determine the outcome of this season since no clear direction has yet been given as to whether the league can actually continue.

All football competitions came to a halt in March as part of wide restrictions introduced by the Public Health Superintendent to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The MFA executive said yesterday that it was informed by the government that it was not in a position to confirm with certainty when the restrictive measures affecting the Malta FA can be lifted.

The situation has left top-flight football clubs, some with an interest to qualify for European football competitions, in the lurch.

Floriana were leading the Premier League standings, three points ahead of eternal rivals Valletta, by the time the competition was suspended. Each team had six more matches to play.

However, the decision on when the league should be stopped also hinges on the financial sustainability of clubs.