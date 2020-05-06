Three Premier League clubs want football to restart in July, health authorities remain non-committal

Three football clubs are suggesting that the Premier League continue on 1 July in a letter to the Malta Football Association.

Valletta FC, Birkirkara FC and Gżira Utd wrote to the MFA yesterday urging the association to set target dates for clubs to be able to prepare and organise themselves.

The clubs suggested 10 June as the target for commencement of training sessions, ahead of the league’s resumption on 1 July.

All football was stopped in March after the health authorities imposed restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The MFA has prematurely ended all leagues with the exception of the Premier League and the FA Trophy. A decision on what to do with the top tier league and trophy will have to be taken by 25 May but so far the MFA has not been given the go-ahead from the health authorities on whether football restrictions will be lifted.

Each Premier League club had six matches left to play. Floriana are leading the standings, three points ahead of Valletta.

Apart from Valletta that are within striking distance of the league leaders, the other two clubs that wrote to the MFA still have a chance to qualify for European spots.

Asked about the lifting of football restrictions in today’s press conference, Public Health Superintendent was non-committal, insisting that the authorities had to assess the impact of the decision to lift some of the restrictions this week, before relaxing measures even further.

From Monday, a number of non-essential retail outlets, and the law courts, were allowed to re-open after almost two months of closure.

