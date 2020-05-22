Malta football clubs to decide outcome of all leagues on Monday

The Malta Football Association council will meet on Monday to decide the outcome of all football leagues, the executive committee decided on Thursday.

“Following the Executive Committee’s decision on Monday to terminate the BOV Premier League and the FA Trophy after all the other competitions had been terminated on April 29, Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo has called an online meeting of the Council – the Association’s top decision-making body – for next Monday, May 25, 2020 commencing at 4.30pm,” the Malta FA statement said.

The Council will group all clubs in the MFA competitions to decide whether championships will be assigned this season and whether teams will be promoted or relegated in all divisions.

But the matter has not been an entirely straightforward affair, with runner-up Valletta FC president Victor Sciriha claiming league leaders Floriana should not be awarded the championship.

All top flight clubs have been guaranteed entry into the Champions League competition this year, an important source of revenue for Maltese clubs.

Valletta FC President Victor Sciriha had told MaltaToday that it would not be acceptable to award the league with six more games to play for and a potential of 18 points, to Floriana.

Floriana have topped the league table since the start of the season and were on course to clinch the coveted title after a 27-year drought.