Gozo property magnate Joseph Portelli for Hamrun Spartans committee role

The Gozitan high-rise property entrepreneur Joseph Portelli is planning a foray into the Maltese Premier league, with negotiations underway for a committee position at Hamrun Spartans FC.

Joseph Portelli, whose high-rise projects include the Saha Hadid-deigned Mercury Tower in Paceville, is expected to leave the presidency of Nadur Youngsters in Gozo, to be made a committee member at Hamrun.

With him, Nadur coach Mark Buttigieg is also expected to make the move to Hamrun, after Nadur’s success in the Gozitan premiership.

The Spartans’ president is Nunzio Antignani, who will stay at the helm as one of the chief financiers of the club.

Apart from the Mercury high-rise, Portelli is a property investor with a wide portfolio that now includes a recently-scaled down project in Qormi right opposite the Decathlon and Pavi complexes. What once was earmarked as a 13-storey tower was recently scaled down to five.