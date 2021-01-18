MFA, police investigating racial abuse incident during women’s football league match

menu

Malta national team player Maya Lucia calls out racial abuse directed towards her in Under-19 Women’s League match

Maya Lucia in number 10 shirt, wearing the Malta national team colours
The Malta Football Association is investigating a case of alleged racial abuse against a female footballer during a league match on Sunday.

The incident involved Raiders Għargħur and Malta national team player Maya Lucia, who called out the racial abuse she suffered at the hands of parents from the rival team.

Lucia took to Facebook to out the verbal abuse, which included statements such as “F'*** missierek dak l-iswed (F*** your black father)” and “Jekk hawn dak missierek l-iswed ghidli ha nkellmu (If your black father is here tell me so that I can have a word with him)”.

“This is the reality of being an athlete in Malta,” Lucia wrote.

Lucia’s team was playing against Mosta at the Marsaskala ground as part of the Under-19 Women’s League.

In a statement released on Sunday, the MFA expressed solidarity with Lucia and said it was in the process of gathering more information from the clubs involved.

“The alleged incident has been reported to the police,” the MFA said, adding that it unequivocally condemns any form of racist behaviour.

“Racism and discrimination have no place in football,” the MFA said.

On their part, Raiders Għargħur issued a statement to vehemently condemn the incident.

Raiders Gharghur said in a statement expressed disgust at the behaviour of the supporter’s racist comments.

“The club is in constant contact with Mosta FC who also wholly condemn the chants and together we urge all other clubs to strongly condemn this behaviour," the club said, adding it reported the incident to the MFA and the police.

