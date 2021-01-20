Footballers take a knee against racism in show of solidarity with Maya Lucia

Footballers and match officials took a knee in a symbolic gesture against racism during yesterday’s seniors women’s league match between Raiders Gharghur and Mosta FC.

The gesture came in the wake of the latest case of racial abuse suffered by a footballer last Sunday during an Under-19 Women’s League game.

NO TO RACISM 🙅‍♂️ ⚽️ Raiders Gharghur and Mosta players displayed a banner against racism before their BOV Women’s... Posted by Malta Football Association - 1900 on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Maya Lucia, who plays for Raiders, outed the abuse hurled at her by some parents of the rival time during Sunday’s match against Mosta. The incident was reported to the Malta Football Association and the police.

The incident elicited condemnation from the Prime Minister and other politicians.

Lucia also played in yesterday’s seniors match between the same two clubs and before the match, players, club and match officials held up a banner against racism.

MFA President Bjorn Vassallo was also present before the kick-off in a show of solidarity with Lucia.

Players and match officials then knelt down in the ground in what has become an international symbol in the fight against racism and xenophobia.