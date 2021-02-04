Johann Said, Matthew Carbone co-opted as Floriana FC committee members

Former Floriana FC club president Johann Said has been co-opted into the clubs committee.

The local footballing giant took to Facebook to also announce new committee member Matthew Carbone’s co-option.

The club is looking to strengthen its administrative committee following the resignation of former President Riccardo Gaucci.

The Italian businessman resigned his post, despite having clinched the premiership title in 2020, citing the club’s failure to progress into their European campaign, but also the excessive bureaucracy surrounding the commercialisation of sports facilities.

“The main reason is the fact that the club’s proposed project has stalled for several months now, despite the fact that the club has done everything it could so that it would be given the green light by the authorities,” Gaucci had said.

OFFICIAL: FLORIANA FC COMMITTEE CO-OPTIONS Following various meetings that took place during recent days, the Floriana... Posted by Floriana FC on Thursday, February 4, 2021

He had stated that the commercialisation of the club’s facilities at the Independence arena, also known as ix-Xagħra tal-Floriana, would have helped to raise standards in the sport while providing funds for better reinvestment in the club.

Floriana also said Vice President Peter Agius will no longer occupy the role of team manager with the club.

“The Floriana FC committee would like to thank Peter Agius for the great contribution offered throughout the years as he served the club as Team Manager. Peter Agius played a very important role in the club's recent successes in these past years,” the statement read.

In other developments related to the local footballing scene, Sliema Wanderers FC president Jeffrey Farrugia informed the Malta Football Association he would stepping down from the role.

Jeffrey Farrugia, a former Malta international, told MFA president Bjorn Vassallo in an email at 6pm, that he was resigning with immediate effect from president.

Just six hours before the SWFC club claimed on Facebook that Farrugia was “fully committed to his goal of overcoming the current challenges and subsequently bringing the glory days back to our beloved club.”