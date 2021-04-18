Pressure is on for Juventus and Atalanta in Seria A nail-biter weekend

Juventus will be making the short trip to Atalanta this weekend for their nail-biter of a Serie A match, and are now suffering with just one absence from their first-team squad.

Leo Bonucci is the latest player to return to the squad following a COVID-19 positive test. His recovery was confirmed by Juventus’ official Twitter account earlier this week. In the same vein, Merik Demiral also returned ahead of the weekend’s win over Genoa. This means that the team is lacking Bernadeschi, who also tested positive for the virus last week.

While the match with Atalanta carries water in the bid to finish in the Champions League placing, the game also serves as a warm-up to the Coppa Italia final, where the two teams will face each other again at a later stage.

Massimiliano Allegri's men will, undoubtedly, be looking to widen the gap with the Partenopei, as they have the chance to go four points clear in the standings.

On the side of Atalanta, they had a remarkable fourth-place finish, and are still going strong under manager Gian Piero Gasperini. They started the calendar year winning four of their seven league games, with two draws and just one loss.

The two teams recently faced each other at the Allianz Stadium, during the second leg of their TIM Cup semi-final.

In essence, a slip-up could allow either Juventus or Atalanta to move second with both teams going head-to-head in Bergamo. With eight games left, both sides need to win.

