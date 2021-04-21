Eight premier league clubs granted UEFA license for 2021/22 season

Eight Premiere League clubs have been granted a UEFA licence to compete in European competitions next season.

Balzan, Birkirkara, Ħamrun Spartans, Hibernians, Gżira United, Mosta, Santa Lucia and Valletta were granted a licence after meeting licensing criteria established by UEFA.

The Member Clubs Licensing Board is an independent body approved by the council which assesses licensing applications as mandated by and in adherence to UEFA regulations.

Four other clubs - Floriana, Sirens, Sliema Wanderers and Żejtun Corinthian – withdrew their application.

Birkirkara FC were also fined €10,000 for failing to communicate a significant change in their payables following submission.

The issue revolved around irregular tax documentation submitted by the Birkirkara club.

