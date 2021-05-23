Champions League spot hangs in the balance for Leicester in Sunday’s Tottenham showdown

It’s crunch time for Leicester City on Sunday as they look to keep their Champions League hopes alive and, quite literally, kicking. A win for Leicester would mean a massive leg up for their hopes of finishing in the top four as the season draws to an end, and of consequently securing a coveted spot in next year’s Champions League.

While the English Premier League title has already been clinched by Manchester City, and Manchester United will be runners-up, the fight for the final two Champions League spots is setting up an eventful final day.

Three points on Sunday for City, currently in fifth place in the EPL standings, would move them above Chelsea and/or Liverpool should they drop points. But for a second successive season, a Champions League place could be snatched from Leicester’s grip on the final day, even if they beat Tottenham.

Liverpool has a superior goal difference to Leicester of four, so any victory over Crystal Palace should be enough for Liverpool to finish in the top four, and to deny Leicester the honour. As Leicester closes the season at home to Tottenham on Sunday, they will need to pile up the goals if Chelsea and Liverpool both win.

The match also comes on the back of Leicester having hoisted the FA Cup for the first time last Saturday and over this season’s first 36 rounds, it has been in the top four Leicester, before dropping to fifth earlier this week.

Leicester, however, goes into Sunday’s showdown after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have so far had a rather dismal season. Manager Jose Mourinho has been sacked and 29-year-old Ryan Mason has been placed in charge of the squad until the season’s end.

The Spurs lost 2-1 to Aston Villa in their last match but they still hold out hopes of playing in European football next season.

Currently in seventh place in the standings, Tottenham is in a position to qualify for the new UEFA Europa Conference League.

The participation of Gareth Bale on Sunday, however, is in question after he was left on the bench for the first half of the match against Aston Villa earlier this week, but he came off the bench for the second half.

All eyes will also be on Harry Kane, with the star striker reportedly having informed Tottenham of his intentions to leave this summer.

Leicester have won two of their last three encounters with Tottenham and sit seven points clear of the Tottenham heading into the final game of the season. Tottenham are without an away win under Mason, with both games under his watch having ended in defeat, and the Spurs lost their last game at home to Aston Villa 2-1.

Leicester, meanwhile, may not have the best of home records this season but on Sunday they will have the fans supporting them on into fourth place and celebrating their milestone FA Cup success.

