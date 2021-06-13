England win first game of Euro 2020 with victory over Croatia

A 57-minute strike from Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling was enough for England to win their first Euro 2020 fixture.

This is the Three Lions’ first ever victory in an opening European Championship game, with England failing to win in their previous nine matches.

The home team dominated the first 25 minutes of the match, with Phil Foden hitting the post early on.

The Croatian team managed to crawl back into the game later on during the first half, but never looked like a threat for the English defensive line.

In the 57th minute of the match, after low pass from right back Kyle Walker, Leeds midfielder Kalvin played the ball through to Sterling, who managed to slot it into the back of the net.

The Three Lions looked like they could have doubled their lead just minutes later, but a Harry Kane shot drifted wide, before the Tottenham player collided with the post.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was barely tested by a disappointing Croatia side, who never looked like repeating their victory over England in the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Moscow - leaving England with three points to take into Friday's second Group D game against Scotland at Wembley.

Christian Eriksen suffers cardiac arrest

Following Saturday’s shock incident, when Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed in their match against Finland, Danish team doctor Morten Boesen confirmed the Inter Milan player suffered a cardiac arrest during the game.

"He was gone. We did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest," Boesen said. "How close were we to losing him? I don't know, but we got him back after one defib [defibrillation] so that's quite fast.”

The 29-year-old player had emergency medical treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

"His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination," said a statement from Danish officials on Sunday morning.

