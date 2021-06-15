Euro 2020: ‘I’m fine under the circumstances,’ Eriksen says from hospital bed after cardiac arrest

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen says he is “fine under the circumstances” and posted a picture from his hospital bed with a thumbs-up.

The 29-year-old player suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed in Saturday’s game against Finland. He had to be resuscitated on the pitch.

In his first comments since the heart attack, Eriksen thanked fans from around the world for their support.

“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world,” he wrote. “It means a lot to me and my family.”

Eriksen said he still had to go through some more examinations at the hospital in Copenhagen, where he has been recovering since Saturday.

“I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel OK,” he said.

Eriksen, who plays for Inter in the Italian league, is now in a stable condition.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches,” he wrote. “Play for all of Denmark,” he ended his message.

Denmark play their second Group B match against Belgium in Copenhagen on Thursday.

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch just before halftime and had to be revived by medical staff, who used a defibrillator to restart his heart.

Players from both teams agreed to continue the game almost two hours later after they were informed that Eriksen was awake in hospital.

Finland went on to win 1-0 and Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite has said the decision to resume the match was the “least bad one”.