Hibs face Estonian team Flora Tallinn in Champions League

Hibernians will be facing Estonian side in this season’s Champions League.

Last season the Paola club finished second behind Hamrun Spartans, who despite winning the league were excluded from the competition after being found guilty of match fixing in 2013.

Hibernians were put in Pot 4 as part of the unseeded teams, and could have faced Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, Hungarian team Ferencvaros and Zagliris Vilnius from Lithuania.

The first qualifying round matches will be played next month, with the first leg scheduled for July 6 and 7 and the return legs a week later.

In the Europa Conference League, Birkirkara will be facing La Fiorita from San Marino, while Gzira United will play UE Sant Julia, of Andorra.

Mosta FC will be facing Slovakia team Spartak Trnava.

The UEFA Conference League first qualifying round will be played on July 8 and 15.