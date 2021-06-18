[WATCH] Is UEFA strong with the weak, weak with the strong? FIFA President dribbles around the question

FIFA President Gianni Infantino skirted around questions on whether football governing bodies were heavy-handed with small teams, and more tolerant of bigger clubs.

Infantino is in Malta to hold discussions with the Malta Football Association about the development of the game in Malta.

Last Tuesday, the European football governing body, UEFA, confirmed that Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been admitted to next season's Champions League despite their involvement in the proposed breakaway European Super League project.

On the other hand, Maltese champions Hamrun Spartans were not granted a UEFA licence to compete in the competition due to a match fixing case that dates back to 2013.

The FIFA head was asked to comment on the issue, and whether he felt that regulatory bodies were weak with the major clubs, while stricter with smaller clubs like Hamrun.

“I will not be entering into the merits of UEFA’s decision, it’s up to them to decide, but I think they do have their reasons,” he said. “Obviously it’s not an easy situation, because it goes back seven or eight years.”

He did not delve deeper into the incident, stating there is still a pending case.

“I happened to be there when the particular rules were being drafted, because we are obviously against match fixing, and cannot tolerate match fixing,” he said. “Again, it is up to the UEFA bodies to decide, and I wish the best for the Maltese champions.”

Last week, Hamrun said in a statement that it is "seriously considering" to appeal the sentence before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) subject to Articles 62 and 63 of UEFA's statutes.

"The decision is obviously very disappointing for our Club because it impacts directly on our efforts to put Hamrun Spartans FC on the epitome of Maltese football", the club said, adding that it remains committed to continuing with its winning strategy as it continues to aim to be the best club on the island, both on and off the pitch.