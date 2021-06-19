Euro 2020 | Scots keep uninspiring English at bay in goalless draw

Lacklustre England were held to a 0-0 draw by a determined Scotland in their Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

England defender John Stones headed against the post in the 12th minute while for Scotland Stephen O’Donnell forced Jordan Pickford into a diving save with a fine volley.

After the break, Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall did well to keep out a low drive from Mason Mount while visiting striker Che Adams missed a good chance in the 78th minute, blasting over at the back post.

The result leaves England still well poised to progress, level on four points with group leaders Czech Republic who they host on Tuesday, while Scotland and Croatia have a point each ahead of their meeting in Glasgow on the same day.

“I think it was a frustrating night, we know we can play better,” England manager Gareth Southgate said as he accepted responsibility for his side’s failure to see off Scotland.

“The whole team can look at ourselves, that starts with me, we’ve got to be better. We didn't do enough to win the game tonight. Not enough attempts on goal. We have to go away and look at that.”

Southgate replaced captain Harry Kane with 15 minutes remaining and England chasing a winner. Sub Marcus Rashford struggled to make an impact either as Scotland comfortably held out for their first point at a European Championship for 25 years.