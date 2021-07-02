Euro 2020: Italy beat Belgium and set up semi-final against Spain

Italy beat Belgium with two goals to one as they continue their impressive run to set up a semi-final against Spain next Tuesday.

All the goals came in the first half with Barella and Insigne netting Italy’s goals in the 31st and 44th minutes. Lukaku got one back for the Belgians from the penalty spot just before the half-time whistle.

The second half saw both teams venturing forward with Belgium almost grabbing the draw but Lukaku’s close range kick was warded off by Spinazzola.

The game was played in Munich.

Earlier, Spain needed penalties to beat Switzerland, who were reduced to 10 men in the second half after equalising.

Italy and Spain now meet in the semi-final match at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday.

Two quarter-final games will be played tomorrow. At 6pm Czechia will play against Denmark and at 9pm Ukraine play against England.