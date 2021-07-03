Euro 2020: England thrash Ukraine to set up semi-final against Denmark

A confident England team easily beat Ukraine 4-0 to make it to the semi-finals of the Euro 2020 tournament.

England captain Harry Kane was on top form, scoring a brace and leading his team to the semi-final match against Denmark on Wednesday.

Kane netted just after four minutes at the start of the game and again five minutes into the second half to pave the way for England’s victory.

The match was played in Rome and England’s goals, apart from Kane’s, came from Harry Maguire (46th minute) and Jordan Henderson on 63rd minute.

Ukraine were unable to fight back as Gareth Southgate’s men controlled proceedings and booked their spot at Wembley Stadium where the semi-finals will be played.

Earlier, in the second quarter-final of the day, Denmark beat Czechia 2-1 as they continued with their positive run.

All goals came in the first half and Denmark managed to keep the Czech onslaught at bay after the half-time to book a place in the semi-final.

The other semi-final to be played on Tuesday is between Italy and Spain.