Fans allowed back into stadium for first time in over a year

Football fans will be allowed back into the national stadium for the first time in 16 months after matches had to continue behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Malta Football Association said.

Regarding the upcoming UEFA Club competition matches, MFA said that the capacity within the stadium would be limited to 200 persons, excluding those on the pitch.

On Saturday, the health authorities announced new protocols for large events. The authorities introduced a "bubble" concept for large venues, stating that the event can accommodate up to 100 people per separate section if the venue is equipped to have physically separate sections.

The MFA said only persons in possession of a match ticket, and a vaccination certificate will be allowed to enter the stadium.

The association said an identification document would also be requested before entry to the stadium.

Persons attending such matches will also be requested to provide their contact details for contact-tracing purposes.

The association said there would be no ticket sales at the door and that persons must wear masks the entire time and respect social distancing

Anyone not adhering to these measures will not be granted access to the stadium.

Mosta FC will be hosting Spartak Trnava in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League at the Centenary Stadium tonight.

Birkirkara too will be welcoming their fans for the first time in almost 18 months, during Thursday’s UEFA Conference League match against La Fiorita. They announced that they will not be charging fans for the tickets, and will be handing them out free of charge.