Euro 2020: Italy beat Spain on penalties to book a place in the final

Italy are the first finalists of Euro 2020 after beating Spain on penalties in a difficult match that remained all square after 120 minutes of play.

The Azzurri were on the receiving end for most of the first half but opened the score in the 60th minute when Federico Chiesa out a curling ball past Simon.

The Spaniards pressed hard and 20 minutes later equalised through Alvaro Morata.

Despite having 70% of ball possession throughout the match, Spain could not break the deadlock as Italy defended well. Thirty more minutes of extra time left things the same.

The match went to penalties with both sides losing their first penalty. But with Morata missing Spain’s second, a cool Jorginho walked up to the spot and put the ball past the Spanish goalkeeper in the calmest of manners to book Italy a place in the final.

Italy now waits for tomorrow’s match between England and Denmark to see who their opponents will be in the final on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Euro 2020: Malta’s dream final between Italy and England hangs on 180 minutes of play