Euro 2020: England end 55-year drought and make it to the final after beating Denmark

England’s 55-year-long wait to reach the final of a major tournament is finally over after beating Denmark to book a place in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

The game at Wembley Stadium ended 1-1 after 90 minutes but England tapped into all their energy reserves in extra time to score the winner and avoid penalties. This will be the first final England will play in since the 1966 World Cup.

Denmark went ahead after 30 minutes of play when 21-year-old Mikkel Damsgaard scored from a long-range free kick that curled into the net out of Pickford’s reach.

England levelled just nine minutes later when Saka cut through the Danish defence and his cross was diverted into the net by Danish captain Kjaer under pressure from Raheem Sterling.

The second half produced no goals and with the match going into extra time, Sterling was fouled inside the Danish box to claim a penalty in the 103rd minute.

England captain Harry Kane saw his penalty saved but he quickly pounced on the rebound to slot the ball into the net and send England supporters into delirium.

England now face Italy in Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium.