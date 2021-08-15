Floriana FC condemns supporter's racist abuse on Santa Lucia goalkeeper

Premier League side Floriana FC has condemned and distanced itself from the racist abuse directed at Santa Lucia goalkeeper Julani Archibald by one of its supporters.

In a strongly worded statement on its Facebook page, the club said it will offer no protection to this “unacceptable” behaviour. Floriana said the person purchased online tickets to enter the Floriana stands.

Floriana and Santa Lucia yesterday shared the spoils in their opening Premier League match at the Tony Bezzina Stadium. The game ended 2-2.

Archibald, who was debuting with his team,was subjected to racial abuse from the stands. In a Facebook post, Archibald thanked his teammates and coaching staff for standing up for him.

"It is sad in today’s world that fans are still being racist... I’m proud of being black but there’s no room for racism in our game," Archibald said.

Floriana insisted that under no circumstances was racism justfied. “Racist abuse goes against the values of the club,” Floriana said. All its players and coaches are bound by contract to commit themselves against racism and other discriminatory acts in football.

“Under no circumstances, and irrespective of any match tension or any form of provocation, can such disgusting actions be tolerated,” Floriana said. “The club officially disassociates itself from yesterday’s incident and encourages relevant authorities to take actions permitted by law against the person responsible for the racist abuse suffered by Santa Lucia goalkeeper Julani Archibald.”