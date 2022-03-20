Rivals Roma and Lazio compete in Derby della Capitale this weekend

This upcoming match represents one of the football world’s most fiercely contested rivalries, with Roma and Lazio fighting it out to determine the city’s premier team — a struggle that has been in effect since the first edition of the Derby della Capitale in December 1929.

This latest clash follows Lazio’s 3–2 victory over Roma at their last meeting in September 2021, making this latest match one of particular significance as Lazio seeks to secure their second consecutive Serie A victory against Roma since 2012, as well as their European qualification.

While the two teams remain relatively evenly matched, industry predictions place the chances of a victory for Roma slightly more likely, with the team’s recent track record showing a slight edge over their home city rivals: since 2017, Roma have consistently secured victory against Lazio while playing at home, as well in their last two league games played in the second half of a season.

Additionally, Roma remains unbeaten in their last eight Serie A games, winning four matches and drawing the remaining four. The result of this upcoming match is far from certain, however, with Lazio also demonstrating considerable success in their recent matches, having kept six league clean sheets throughout 2022, as well as having not conceded in six of their last eight league games.

Meridianbet places the odds of a win by Roma (1) at 2.52 (1), a victory by Lazio (2) only slightly higher at 2.72 and a draw (X) at 3.46. For those interested in doubling their chances, Meridianbet is offering odds of 1.44 (1X), 1.31 (12) and 1.50 (X2). Additionally, the company is offering a promotion of 10% cashback every Monday, up to €100. Meridianbet will reward players with money back from the previous week – 10 % up to €100 in the form of a betting bonus.

If you haven’t yet signed up for an account with Meridianbet, use this link to register and take advantage of promotional offers and other bonuses.

In related news, Lazio fans await news regarding Stefan Radu with baited breath; the centre-back has recently struggled with an inflamed heel, placing his participation in the upcoming match in doubt. The Romanian footballer recently signed a one-year extension with Lazio, extending his total time with the club to 15 years.

Disclaimer: Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt

Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.