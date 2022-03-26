Degabriele goal secures win for Malta in friendly with Azerbaijan

Malta’s national football team beat Azerbaijan 1-0 in a friendly match at the National Stadium on Friday night thanks to a goal by Jurgen Degabriele early in the second half.

Devis Mangia’s team were in control of much of the match, delivering a convincing performance that saw them miss a couple of good chances on goal, with Azerbaijan’s goalkeeper Salahat Agayev denying the Maltese side on a number of occasions.

Malta’s victory served as a fitting farewell to defender Andrei Agius, who bid farewell to international football at the end of the match.

Before the match, Malta Football Association president Bjorn Vassallo presented Agius a memento mark his 103 appearances for Malta.

The national team will now be facing Kuwait on Tuesday in another friendly.