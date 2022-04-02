All set for winter World Cup in Qatar as groups drawn
Qatar 2022 World Cup | England in Group B, Spain and Germany face off in Group E
Spain and Germany were drawn against each other in the group stages of the World Cup and England could face either Wales or Scotland.
The draws for the group stages were held yesterday in Qatar that will host the prestigious international football tournament between 21 November and 18 December.
Dates: Start 21 November – ends 18 December
Games to be played at noon, 3pm, 6pm and 9pm Central European Time
Group A
Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B
England, Iran, USA, winner of playoff between Wales v Scotland/Ukraine
Group C
Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D
France, Denmark, Tunisia, winner of playoff between UAE/Australia v Peru
Group E
Spain, Germany, Japan, winner of playoff between Costa Rica v New Zealand
Group F
Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G
Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H
Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
