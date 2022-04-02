menu

All set for winter World Cup in Qatar as groups drawn

Qatar 2022 World Cup | England in Group B, Spain and Germany face off in Group E

kurt_sansone
2 April 2022, 10:04am
by Kurt Sansone
The World Cup will be held in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December
Spain and Germany were drawn against each other in the group stages of the World Cup and England could face either Wales or Scotland.

The draws for the group stages were held yesterday in Qatar that will host the prestigious international football tournament between 21 November and 18 December.

Dates: Start 21 November – ends 18 December

Games to be played at noon, 3pm, 6pm and 9pm Central European Time

Group A

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B

England, Iran, USA, winner of playoff between Wales v Scotland/Ukraine

Group C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D

France, Denmark, Tunisia, winner of playoff between UAE/Australia v Peru

Group E

Spain, Germany, Japan, winner of playoff between Costa Rica v New Zealand

Group F

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Download the full match schedule below:

Downloadable Files
Qatar World Cup match schedule

 

 

