Maltese football mourns passing of beloved kit manager Mark Piscopo ‘il-Lullu’

Malta’s national football kit manager Mark Piscopo has passed away at the age of 52, the MFA announced.

Affectionately known as ‘il-Lullu’, Piscopo was a hugely popular figure at the national stadium.

Formerly a kit manager for Floriana FC, he debuted as national team kit manager on 2 September 2010 when Malta played against Israel in Tel Aviv. He spent a total of 104 matches supporting the national team for their dressing-room needs.

“We are completely devastated to hear that Mark has passed away. Mark was more than a colleague, he was a close friend with whom we alI shared many special moments. I personally will cherish those memories of him throughout my life,” MFA president Bjorn Vassallo said.

“It is impossible to put into words the sorrow that this moment brings with it. The sympathy shown by all those involved in the football family gives a sense of the extent of the affection we all had towards Lullu. Lullu is gone but his memory will never die.”

A staunch Floriana supporter, Piscopo was a larger-than-life character, who together with his closest colleague Frankie Ciantar always ensured the best set-up and assistance to the National A Team players and staff.

Football players enjoyed Piscopo’s company, treating him as an integral part of the national team. “He shared warm embraces and inside jokes with the team and staff, which tell the story of a respected and much-loved member in the group. ‘Lullu’ was the person who lifted everyone’s spirits in times of need and all those who knew him became familiar with his signature word of encouragement: Kuraġġ!” Vassallo said.

Floriana Football Club expressed grief at his passing away. “A hardworking father. A true lover of Maltese football. A loyal fan of the Boys in Green. Lullu, our friend, you will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”

In a sign of respect, the club postponed its AGM.

The journalist Dione Borg, a former club secretary, paid tribute to Piscopo. “It’s the end of time spent with you at ‘ix-Xagħra’... but your presence is still felt. Floriana will not be the same without you. You were unique, thank you for your friendship.”