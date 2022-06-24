Clubs competing in UEFA competitions to receive €10,000 through VisitMalta sponsor

VisitMalta will be sponsoring Maltese football teams competing in UEFA competitions during the upcoming season.

Hibernians, Floriana, Ħamrun Spartans, Gżira United and the Birkirkara women’s team will be sporting the VisitMalta logo on their kits during their respective competitions.

Having won last year championship, Hibernians and Birkirkara will be competing in the UEFA Champions League, while Floriana, Ħamrun Spartans and Gżira United will be competing in the UEFA Conference League.

Each team will be receiving a financial aid of €10,000.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo welcomed the collaboration, stating the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has embarked on an intensive advertising programme aimed at strengthening the prospects of tourist arrivals to Malta.

MTA CEO said the authority looks to invest in sports, particularly in football, so it can attract tourism to the country throughout the year, given the European wide coverage it is receiving.

