English and German top-tier leagues return on Friday with a World Cup in between

English and German premier league football returns on Friday for the 2022/23 season.

This year’s mammoth campaign comes with a World Cup twist since the tournament will be held in Qatar between November and December.

The 12/13 November game week will be the final round of England's Premier League games before the World Cup stoppage.

Having secured the services of former Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Philips and Argentinian prospect Juliá Álvarez, reigning champions Manchester City look to retain the title.

The blues underwhelmed in Europe last season, but despite Liverpool’s efforts, managed to become English top-flight champions for the second season running.

Last year’s Champions League finalists lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich during the summer, but Jurgen Klopp hopes the void can be filled by Colombian winger Luis Diaz and summer signing Darwin Nunez.

Despite their formidable front line, the reds failed to score in three cup finals last year, and hope Nunez helps in taking them that extra step.

Arsenal, who will be travelling to London neighbors Crystal Palace on Friday evening, signed striker Gabriel Jesus and left back Oleksandr Zinchenko from the English champions over the summer, hope to return to Champions League football next season, having missed out last year.

Fierce rivals Tottenham also had a busy summer, after Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet and Fraser Forster all making the move to the North London club. Antonio Conte looks to fire the 2019 Champions League finalists to their first trophy in 15 years.

Record champions Manchester United also had an eventful summer, with Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia making the move to Old Trafford. New coach Erik ten Hag hopes to guide the Red Devils to a better season than last year’s disastrous campaign.

The Dutch coach is also faced with a headache, as a number of reports have suggested five-time Ballon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo wants out.

The promoted clubs for this season are Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. Gone from the top flight are Burnley, Watford and Norwich City after their relegation last season.

Bundesliga

German premier league football also returns on Friday, and once again it looks like Bayern Munich and everybody else. Schalke and Werder Bremen are back in the league after earning promotion last season, while Arminia Bielefeld and Greuther Furth have been relegated.

The action starts off with a big one as Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt host Bayern.

Having lost elite striker Robert Lewandowski to Spanish titans Barcelona, the German champions are still looking strong, having secured the services of Dutch centre back Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, Sadio Mane and Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax.