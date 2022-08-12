Hamrun Spartans make footballing history after knocking out Levski Sofia

Hamrun Spartans became the first ever Maltese football club to reach the play-off stage of a European tournament after beating Levski Sofia in Bulgaria.

Hamrun beat Levski on penalties after they ended the game 2-1 up, overturning the 1-0 defeat suffered in Malta a week earlier.

Goalkeeper Henry Bonello was the Maltese side’s hero, saving two penalties to secure the historic qualification to the play-off round of the UEFA Conference League.

The Spartans will now play against Serbian powerhouse Partizan Belgrade in the play-off round, which is the last leg before the group stages.

Hamrun were not intimidated by the home team’s stadium atmosphere and the fact that they had to overturn a 1-0 defeat.

Matthew Guillaumier opened the score 16 minutes from the end of the match to level the tie. But Hamrun’s hopes appear to have been dashed when Levski’s Tsunami scored in injury time.

But barely 60 seconds later, Ryan Camenzuli put Hamrun ahead to send the game into extra time.

No goals were scored in the added 30 minutes, with Hamrun securing qualification by scoring four penalties against Levski’s one.

Malta champions Hibernians were less fortunate after crashing out from the Conference League’s Third Qualifying Round for the second year running.

Hibs lost 3-1 in front of their home crowd against Latvian side RFS. The first leg had ended 1-1.

UEFA Conference League

Play-off stage: Partizan Belgrade vs Hamrun Spartans

1st Leg – Thursday, 18 August (Serbia)

2nd Leg – Thursday, 25 August (Malta)