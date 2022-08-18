Underdogs Ħamrun knock on history’s door as they play Partizan Belgrade

Ħamrun Spartans will hope for a good result when they play in Belgrade this evening in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League’s play-off stage.

They start as the underdogs but a good result will give them a boost for the return leg in Malta next week.

The Spartans are the first Maltese football club to have reached this stage in any European competition but they hope to rewrite that history by qualifying to the group stages.

But the team is under no illusion at the difficult task ahead.

Ħamrun play against Partizan Belgrade, a strong Serbian team that is ranked 67 in UEFA’s club rankings.

On paper, Partizan are by far stronger than any of the teams Ħamrun beat so far in this year’s European football run.

For comparison’s sake, the best-placed Maltese football club, Hibernians FC, is ranked 228 in UEFA’s standings.

Ħamrun have eliminated Alashkert from Armenia, ranked 148, Velez Mostar from Bosnia-Herzegovina, ranked 370, and Levski Sofia from Bulgaria, ranked 294.

Partizan are a different kettle of fish, having been crowned Serbian national champions 27 times and winning the national cup 16 times. They are currently occupying eighth place in the Serbian Super League after five matches played.

Partizan have had a shaky start to the season and recently replaced their coach and appointed former player Gordon Petric to head the team. This bout of turmoil in the Belgrade team may play to Ħamrun’s advantage.

Ħamrun coach Branko Nisevic in the press conference held yesterday acknowledged that his team is the underdog but he insisted the players will be giving their all.

“We are underdogs. We don’t have that much pressure but we have the drive and will, to do our best and show everyone it is not that big a surprise to arrive at this stage,” he said.

Ħamrun winger Juan Carlos Corbolan said all players were giving their best. “We are giving our 100%. It is a collective effort from the players, team staff and everyone around us,” he said, highlighting the collegiality that has characterised Ħamrun’s outings in Europe.

Tonight’s match will be played at the Partizan Stadium in Belgrade with the return match in Malta on 25 August.

TVM News Plus will be broadcasting the game live at 9pm.