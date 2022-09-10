Valletta and Floriana to compete in Maltese Premier League this Saturday

Saturday’s game sees two of Malta’s most popular teams, Valletta and Floriana, compete in what promises to be a hard-fought battle of skill between the two rivals.

The match takes place following a series of high-profile player acquisitions by both teams, with Valletta FC currently in the process of finalising the acquisition of Brazilian striker Flavio Cheveresan, and Floriana FC recently announcing the imminent signing of strikers Jean Paul Farrugia and Kyrian Nwoko.

The game will take place at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali.

So far, Valletta FC have performed better in the Premier League, drawing two games and winning one, while Floriana lags slightly behind, drawing one game, winning another and losing in its most recent match to Birkirkara FC on Saturday 3 September.

