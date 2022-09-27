National team coach Devis Mangia suspended over MFA rules breach allegation

Malta’s national team coach Devis Mangia has been suspended from his role, ahead of a national team friendly match against Israel.

The Malta Football Association said it received a report over “alleged breach of rules”.

Mamgia was said to have “made himself available” to establish the facts of the case, which so far has not been established.

“Mangia has been relieved temporarily of his duties as Head Coach of the National Teams following a report it received about alleged breach of its policies. Mangia has given his full availability for the facts of the matter to be established. The Association will not comment any further until the next steps are discussed within the respective decision-making bodies in an open and transparent manner,” the MFA said.

For the match against Israel the team will be led by Assistant Coach Davide Mazzotta.