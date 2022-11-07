Malta coach Devis Mangia resigns as FA probe into sexual harassment claims concludes

Devis Mangia has stepped down from national team head coach with the Malta Football Association executive board accepting the resignation.

The news was communicated on Monday by the MFA after it received Mangia’s letter of resignation.

The former coach had been suspended from his duties by the MFA after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct were made by two national team footballers. The case is being investigated by the police.

The MFA had also tasked its Safeguarding Officer to investigate the allegations. The association said on Monday that the internal month-long probe was concluded and this was now being assessed by the MFA’s safeguarding board.

In its statement, the MFA suggested the allegations against Mangia revolved around “inappropriate conversation”, without elaborating further. It is unclear whether this was the conclusion reached by the Safeguarding Officer.

It is also unclear whether Mangia’s decision to resign was linked to the conclusion of the Safeguarding Officer’s investigation.

Meanwhile, in a statement released to the media through his lawyer Giannella de Marco, Mangia said his decision to step down was reached “after long deliberation”.

He again denied allegations of wrongdoing. “I would like to reiterate unequivocally, that not only have I not behaved in a manner that offends the dignity of any person sexual or otherwise, but nor has there been any allegation by MFA of any sexual abuse or harassment in my regard.”

Mangia said it is “regrettable that the situation created in these past weeks”, risks disturbing the serenity within the MFA and the future progress of the Maltese team.

“I have submitted myself to the full scrutiny of the safeguarding process and will continue to do so. However, conscious of the delicate nature of the circumstances, and the importance of the matches facing the national team, I arrived to the painful decision to take a step back. I wish the Malta Football Association and its national teams well and I trust they can continue building on the good work done in the past three years,” Mangia said.

