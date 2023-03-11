Ħamrun Spartans secure ninth league title after narrow win against Gżira

Ħamrun Spartans have won the Maltese Premier League for the ninth time, after a 1-0 against Gżira United on Saturday afternoon, with four games left to play.

During a game that did not offer much spectacle, Ħamrun were able to keep a clean sheet, and even though they needed just a point to secure the title, Luke Montebello scored the winning goal in the 80th minute.

This is the second league title in three years for the club.

In 2020 the Maroons won their eight-league title after 30 years after the Malta Football Association terminated the season with seven games left to play, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ħamrun had struggled to compete for trophies for decades and played in the second and third their of Maltese football in the period between 2012 and 2016.

Mega developer Joseph Portelli turned the club’s fortune around when he became involved and invested heavily. He became president of the club in March 2021.

Portelli made headlines earlier in the year when he stepped down from president of Ħamrun with the intention of registering as a player for them.

The MFA executive board turned down his request, forcing him to return as the president of the club.

In April 2022, Portelli registered as a player with his hometown Nadur Youngsters, for their last game of the season against Kerċem Ajax.

Portelli was brought on as a substitute towards the end of the game and scored from the penalty spot to enable his team to achieve a 1-1 draw.