Malta FA President misses out on UEFA Executive Committee post

Malta Football Association President Bjorn Vassallo placed joint eighth in the election for a new UEFA executive committee.

Bjorn Vassallo was one of the candidates contesting the election for a seat on the UEFA Executive Committee for a four-year mandate. The other seat is reserved for a female candidate.

The UEFA Executive Committee is UEFA's supreme executive body. It comprises the UEFA President and 16 other members, including at least one female, elected by a UEFA Congress, as well as two members elected by the European Club Association (ECA) and one member elected by European Leagues, ratified by the Congress, all with the same rights and duties as the other Executive Committee members.

“Every journey towards an election is a learning experience,” Vassallo said following the congress. “The election gave me the opportunity to meet and exchange ideas with peers from all UEFA Associations.”

“I congratulate fellow candidates who have been elected for the forthcoming mandate of the UEFA Executive Committee. I come back from Lisbon as resolute as ever to continue our work implementing our strategy and to ensure the best representation possible for Maltese football in international fora as I have always done,” the MFA President said.

The MFA congratulated Alexander Ceferin who was re-elected as UEFA President for the next four years.