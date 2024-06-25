Spectators totalled 169,523 in Malta’s football divisions during the 2022/23 season

The total number of spectators in stadia for all divisions in Maltese football totalled 169,523, figures released by the Malta Football Association show.

The past season saw an increase of 11% in spectatorship when compared to the 2022/23 season.

Figures released by the MFA showed that the Floriana vs Ħamrun Spartans match on the 27 April, attracted the biggest crowd of the season with a total of 9,090 spectators making their way to Ta’ Qali National Stadium.

Ħamrun Spartans, Floriana, and Valletta were the biggest crowd pullers of the BOV Premier League, with the MFA saying it registered an increase of 22% in spectators over the season.

The club with the most foreign players in the Premier League were champions Ħamrun Spartans, while Floriana and Naxxar Lions had the fewest. Brazil was the nation from which the most foreign premier league players came from.

Next year, the organisation and administration of the country’s top tier football league will be handed over to the Malta Premier League, in a first for Malta. The 2024/45 season will also see a new Apertura and Clausura format be introduced.

In the BOV Challenge a 5% increase in attendance over the 2023/24 season, with Melita vs Zabbar St Patrick being the top attended match. 1,259 spectators attended the match.

The match between Qormi and Mgarr United was the top attended match in the IziBet Amateur League, with 403 spectators. A 9% decrease in attendance was recorded in the division.