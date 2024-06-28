[WATCH] 360Sports unveiled as new Malta Premier League sponsor on three-year deal

360Sports has been unveiled as new Malta Premier League sponsor on a three-year deal, it was announced on Friday.

360Sports are the new naming rights partner of the Malta Premier in what is the largest ever private sponsorship in Maltese sports.

The deal, together with the league's new emblem having the Maltese falcon at its centre, were unveiled to the media this morning.

Commenting on the deal, Premier League Limited Chariman, Alan Abela said that with this and other deals, the revenue sponsorship in the 360Sports Malta Premier now totals around €1 million for this period, an 800% increase.

“This is a vote of confidence by the business community in the new attitude, leadership and format of the league. The force behind making the 360Sports Malta Premier register a surplus from its first edition is Malta Premier League Chairman Joseph Muscat who worked hard to generate this unprecedented international and national commercial interest in Maltese football," said Abela.

360Sports Malta director Franz Josef Cauchi heaped praise on the company’s CEO Nasib Piriyev, who he said had the vision to make Malta “the home” for 360Sports internationally.

“We feel this sponsorship aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance sports entertainment and fan engagement globally. We look forward to working closely with the Malta Premier League and the participating clubs to bring new and exciting experiences to the fans,” he said.

He described the 360Sports platform as one which “enhances the football experience through content, social interactions, gaming and sports data.” Details on the company remain obscure.

The 2024/25 season will be the first organised by Premier League Limited, a joint venture between the Malta Premier League and the Malta Football Association. It will present a new Latin American style Opening and Closing rounds format, with playoffs and finals. “The upcoming competition is being considered as a transition season, with more innovations in the offing.”

The fixtures for the 360Sports Malta Premier Opening Round will be drawn the coming Wednesday.

MPL gets new logo

The new logo for the 360Sports Malta Premier League was also announced on Friday.

The logo of 360Sports has been incorporated into the new Malta Premier emblem, which was selected following a public call and adapted accordingly.

“In another first,” the emblem, which has the Maltese falcon at its centre, will now be worn on the sleeve of every team competing in the league.