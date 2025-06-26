IĠM condemns ‘bullying and personal attacks’ by MFA on journalists

The Institute of Maltese Journalists has condemned what it said were personal attacks and bullying on journalists by the Malta Football Association.

The IĠM said on Thursday it received a complaint from four sports journalists concerning the recent behaviour of the president of the Malta Football Association (MFA) regarding a report on the association’s volunteer programme for sports photographers.

“The IĠM and MSJA have seen the right of reply by the MFA, in English and in Maltese, to the news outlet Malta Sport as well as a letter sent to AiMS Chairman Antonio Mizzi complaining about the behaviour of two of its employees and a private text message sent by MFA President Bjorn Vassallo to one of the complainants,” it said.

It said while an entity is free to publish a right of reply, it should not be used to attack journalists.

“The IĠM and MSJA condemn the tone used in the Maltese version of the right of reply against three of the complainants, especially given that they only expressed their opinion on social media and did not contribute to the reportage,” it said.

The IĠM and MSJA also condemned the MFA President’s text message sent privately to one of the four complainants, which ends with an inappropriate “Rest in peace” (“Strieħ fil-paċi”).

This, coupled with the MFA President’s letter to AiMS about two of the complainants, who are also employed with the authority, can be considered an attempt to personally intimidate the complainants for expressing an opinion online.

“The IĠM and MSJA hope that the MFA will retract the part of the right of reply that singles out the complainants and be more responsible in the future when responding to criticism,” it said.