Ħamrun Spartans make history with Champions League qualification after penalty drama

Ħamrun Spartans wrote a new chapter in Maltese football history on Tuesday night, securing qualification to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League for the first time after a dramatic comeback and marathon penalty shoot-out victory over Lithuanian champions FK Žalgiris.

Having lost the first leg 2-0 away from home, the Maltese champions entered the return fixture at the National Stadium with a mountain to climb but responded with a performance full of aggression, and resolve.

Two first-half goals from Salio Thioune and Joseph Mbong brought the tie level. Despite dominating the second half, Ħamrun could not find the decisive third goal, and the game moved to extra time, then to penalties.

What followed was an epic shoot-out, with 22 penalties taken. Goalkeeper Henry Bonello emerged as the hero, saving two penalties, before Jovan Cadenovic coolly converted the final spot-kick to seal an 11-10 victory.

This result marks the first time Ħamrun Spartans have reached the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, where they will now face Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv.