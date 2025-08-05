Increased police presence expected outside Tony Bezzina Stadium as Ħamrun host Maccabi Tel Aviv

Increased police presence is expected tonight outside the Tony Bezzina Stadium as Ħamrun Spartans host Maccabi Tel Aviv for their UEFA Europa League match.

MaltaToday is informed only 50 Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters are expected to make the trip to Malta, but a number of police officers will be deployed outside the stadium.

The first-leg tie in the competition’s third qualifying round had to be moved to Paola after the pitch at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali was not up to standard. The match will be crucial for the Spartans who know that a progression from this round guarantees a place in the UEFA Conference League league phase.

Ħamrun Spartans wrote a new chapter in Maltese football history on last month, securing qualification to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League for the first time after a dramatic comeback and marathon penalty shoot-out victory over Lithuanian champions FK Žalgiris.

Concerns were initially raised by activist groups who stated Israeli clubs’ presence in European leagues “sends the message that impunity extends even into the world of sport.”

In an open letter addressed to the Home Affairs Minister on Monday, the group expressed public safety concerns as well as ethical objections to hosting the Israeli team.

They argue that allowing Maccabi Tel Aviv to play in Malta sends the wrong message at a time when Israel is facing genocide allegations before the International Court of Justice.

Citing previous incidents in European cities such as Amsterdam and Athens, the group alleges that Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters have a documented history of aggressive and sometimes violent behavior.

In addition to its safety concerns, the movement announced plans for a peaceful protest to be held outside the stadium during the match.

The demonstration aims to draw public attention to broader humanitarian issues, particularly the Israeli military’s actions in Palestinian territories and the involvement of some athletes in the Israeli Defence Forces.

Last November, Maccabi Tel Aviv's presence in France prompted authorities to fill the streets with 4,000 police officers, as the match was labelled as "high risk."