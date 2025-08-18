MFA, MPL issue opposing statements on what led to Valletta supporters being denied stadium entry

The Malta Football Association and the Malta Premier League have issued contradicting statements over what led to Valletta FC supporters being denied entry at the National Stadium on Saturday.

During Saturday’s league opener against rivals Birkirkara, “hundreds” of Valletta supporters who had bought their ticket ahead of the match were denied entry to the stadium.

“Yet, while hundreds of our supporters remained outside the stadium, large sections of the ground stood empty, kept closed due to poor planning and a lack of foresight. This is not acceptable and Valletta FC will not be accepting it,” the club said in a statement.

In a statement, the Malta Premier League (MPL), which is tasked with organising the Maltese top-flight football league, blamed the ticketing system “which incorrectly marked Valletta’s ticket allocation as sold out.”

In a dig at the Malta Football Association (MFA), it said it inherited the system as part of the venue lease.

“The issue was identified and resolved on site, and the supporters still on site were eventually granted entry. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and greatly appreciate the patience and understanding shown by our fans during the incident,” it said.

It went on to say immediate steps have been taken to address the matter with the system’s owners, and additional safeguards are being introduced to ensure this does not happen again and to provide a smoother experience for all supporters in future events.

But in a statement issued later on Monday, the MFA said independent verifications with the system supplier showed the “ticketing system operated correctly and without fault.”

“More importantly, the system functioned exactly as designed: it flagged and restricted entry once the Valletta FC stand (WEST C) reached its calibrated capacity, accurately indicating that the stand was full based on the set capacity available for those tickets that were sold online together with those sold from the ticket booths. The remaining capacity within the WEST C stand was reserved for Valletta FC season-ticket holders,” the MFA said.

It also stated “clearly” the planning, organisation, and matchday operations are the responsibility of Kampjonat Malta Limited (MPL).

“The Malta FA remains available to provide support and cooperation as required,” the statement read.