How much will Ħamrun Spartans earn from their historic Conference League qualification?

Ħamrun Spartans on Thursday made history by becoming the first team to qualify for the league phase of a European competition.

The historical qualification came after 2-2 draw away to Latvian RFS, winning the tie 3-2 on aggregate. The Spartans will now compete in the UEFA Conference League (UECL)

But for football clubs, the qualification not only means players get the chance to live out their dreams of battling it out against European football royalty, but an injection of financial support.

Teams who qualified for the UECL can expect significant earnings from base qualification, match outcomes, knockout progression, and TV market share.

UEFA, via its distribution model, allocated €285 million specifically for Conference League clubs in 2024–25—split across equal shares, performance bonuses, and market pool funds.

For qualifying to the league phase, the Maltese club will earn around €3,170,000.

Should Ħamrun Spartans manage to win a game, they would earn around €400,000. If they draw, they earn around €133,000.

The club would also earn an additional €400,000 if they placed between 1st and 8th in the league phase, and €200,000 if they place between 9th and 24th.

Ħamrun’s qualification is also good news for the Malta Premier in general, as annual funds given to the country’s top-tier league clubs will increase.

Whilst the precise amount is not yet determined, the main benefit is that any allocation will now be split between 11 clubs and no longer 12 clubs, as the Spartans will get funding directly from UEFA. Hence that in itself already means an increased allocation.

Malta Premier chairman Joseph Muscat said on Thursday evening funds awarded to Ħamrun will be “unprecedented”.