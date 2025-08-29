Ħamrun Spartans eye possible victory against Gibraltar champions in Conference League

Ħamrun Spartans will host Ukrainians FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Gibraltarians Lincoln Red Imps F.C. and Swiss team FC Lausanne-Sport at Ta’ Qali in the UEFA Conference League.

The Spartans will then travel to Dublin to face Shamrock Rovers, Białystok, Poland to face Jagiellonia Białystok and to Samsun, Turkey to face Samsunspor.

Ħamrun Spartans rewrote Maltese football history by becoming the first club from the island to reach the league stages of a European competition on Thursday.

The Spartans sealed their place in the UEFA Europa Conference League after a 2-2 draw away to Latvian RFS, winning the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Having carried a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Malta, Ħamrun got off to a dream start in Riga when Serigne Thioune struck in the 12th minute to double their overall lead. RFS quickly hit back with a penalty just five minutes later.

In the 67th minute, Vincenzo Polito restored Ħamrun’s cushion with a well-placed header, only for the hosts to equalise again in the 87th minute. The late goal meant a tense finale, but the Maltese side held firm until the final whistle, sparking jubilant celebrations.

