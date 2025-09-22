Ballon d’Or: Will Dembélé complete his redemption arc or will Yamal continue his rise to stardom?

The Ballon d’Or will be awarded tonight at the Théâtre du Châtelet, with Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal the favourites.

According to respected newspaper Marca, people will be shocked when they learn of who won the prestigious award.

Dembélé, fresh from a career-best season with Paris Saint-Germain, is the favourite after leading his club to the Champions League title and sweeping domestic honours. His pace and playmaking silenced years of criticism over injuries and inconsistency, putting him in position to follow past French winners like Zinedine Zidane, Jean-Pierre Papin and Karim Benzema.

Challenging him is Yamal, Barcelona’s 18-year-old sensation. The teenager’s composure and flair have made him a key figure for club and country, and a top contender to become the youngest winner since Lionel Messi claimed his first in 2009.

The Ballon d’Or has crowned football’s biggest names since 1956, with Messi holding a record eight titles and Cristiano Ronaldo five. Luka Modrić and Benzema have also broken through in recent years.

The women’s Ballon d’Or will also be awarded, with Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí aiming to defend her crown after a stellar season with Barcelona and the national team.

She is up against England stars including Lauren James, reflecting the rise of the Women’s Super League and Europe’s growing investment in the game.

Tonight could mark a generational shift with Yamal and new faces in the women’s game — or reward Dembélé’s redemption arc and Bonmatí’s continued dominance.